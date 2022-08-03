John Boyega dismisses Marvel casting rumours









It seems as though Disney’s Star Wars universe has destroyed John Boyega’s love of franchise filmmaking, with the actor recently ruling out joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking in an interview with Men’s Health, Boyega fanned away rumours that he might be appearing in the eclectic Marvel universe, telling the magazine that he wanted to focus on independent storytelling.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega told the publication, adding, “I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe”. His comments come three years after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third instalment of the Disney trilogy of films that were poorly received by both critics and fans.

Taking a break from acting after pushing himself too hard, Boyega further stated, “It’s tiring, and it’s stress, and then dealing with the fact that you eventually have to perform. There are many different ways careers can exhaust you, but the artistic way is unique”.

Much of this exhaustion came after the intense media treatment of the Star Wars franchise, particularly after the actor criticised Disney for how they handled the black characters in the series. Calling out the company for how they pushed his character Finn, as well as Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose, to the side in favour of the white lead castmembers, Boyega recieved much support for his comments.

