A complete list of Joey Ramone's favourite bands









Joey Ramone was the archetypal frontman who could make you forget about the weight of the world and momentarily escape. When he wasn’t flaunting himself on stage with the Ramones, Joey looked towards music for similar feelings of solace, and there were a few bands he had on constant rotation.

The late punk icon was raised in Queens, New York, and his life began in a traumatic way. When Ramone was born, he had a twin growing out of him, who was tragically not fully formed and had to be surgically removed.

Rather than tell people the real reason behind his scar, Ramone said it was down to a Shark bite. In fact, the true explanation behind the scar wasn’t revealed until Marky Ramone finally lifted the lid in his 2021 memoir Punk Rock Blitzkrieg: My Life as a Ramone.

This incident is a microcosm of Joey Ramone’s life and the character that Jeffrey Ross Hyman had created. It was hard to decipher precisely who Joey was behind the delicately drawn pretence, but his music taste is one indicator.

In 1991, Ramone was unhappy with the musical landscape and lambasted every band on the planet — apart from Motorhead. “Everything is so pretentious nowadays, we just hit the stage and blow you away without any pretension, or crap like half these bands that exist,” he said. “I feel like the Ramones and Motorhead are the only two bands that matter, y’know.”

Ramone then had a change of heart, and added: “I mean, there’s some more good bands out there, there’s probably more bands now than ever before that are worth it like Faith No More and Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom.”

Ramone provided further insight into his music taste in 1990 when he told Entertainment Weekly about his favourite six albums. His first selection was by The Beatles with “the soundtrack from Help“. Ramone continued: “The first Who album. [The Rolling Stones’] December’s Children. The Maximum Overdrive album by AC/DC. Motorhead’s No Remorse. And I’d take the Sex Pistols’ first album.”

No band mattered to Ramone more in his youth than The Who, who changed his life when he saw them in concert. “When I was 16, I saw The Who,” the late singer once recalled, “It was the first time they played America. It was a Murray the K show at the RKO theatre on 59th street [in New York City] — like 30 bands and The Who and Cream for the first time in America.”

He added: “Cream were great, but The Who blew my mind. The character and the visuals, Townshend, Keith Moon. It was the best thing I’d ever seen.”

Ramone also stated during an appearance on MTV during the ’80s that there were only five bands he considered to be “the genuine ones”. He picked out AC/DC, The Cramps, The Georgia Satellites, and of course, Motorhead and the Ramones.

A couple of years before his premature death, Ramone named his ten favourite albums to SPIN, and unsurprisingly, it was the same bands that primarily occupied his list. Although, he did also share his love for the Stooges and Buzzcocks, among others.

Check out the full complete list of Joey Ramone’s favourite bands below.

Joey Ramone’s favourite bands

Ramones

Motorhead

Faith No More

Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom

The Beatles

The Who

AC/DC

The Sex Pistols

Cream

The Cramps

The Georgia Satellites

Stooges

Alice Copper

MC5

New York Dolls

Heartbreakers

Buzzcocks