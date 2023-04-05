Joe Strummer’s handwritten lyrics for The Clash song ‘London Calling’









Punk exploded in the mid-1970s, with the Sex Pistols kicking off the movement in the United Kingdom in 1975. Managed by Malcolm McLaren, who was inspired by the early punk artists he witnessed in New York, such as Patti Smith, Television and the Ramones, the Sex Pistols influenced a wave of other British youths to immerse themselves in the burgeoning scene.

One of the bands that emerged from this period was The Clash, fronted by Joe Strummer. Originally the lead vocalist of a pub rock band, The 101ers, when the musician saw the Sex Pistols play, he knew that punk was the future. In Don Letts’ documentary, The Clash: Westway to the World, Strummer explained: “Five seconds into their first song, I knew [The 101ers] were yesterday’s papers.”

Soon enough, The Clash had formed, playing their first gig on July 4th, 1976, as the Sex Pistols’ support act in Sheffield. They quickly became one of the movement’s most important figures, long outdoing the Sex Pistols by incorporating an eclectic mix of genres into their music as the years progressed, such as funk and reggae.

The band released their debut self-titled album in 1977, followed by 1978’s Give ‘Em Enough Rope. However, their most recognisable record, London Calling, arrived in 1979, hitting number nine in the UK Album Charts. The album demonstrated The Clash’s ability to transcend the traditional punk sound by blending an array of other sounds into their repertoire. The album featured many cuts that took strong influence from ska and reggae, such as ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’.

However, the title track became the album’s biggest hit and the band’s signature song. ‘London Calling‘ opens the album, declaring a state of emergency in the country, with Strummer highlighting relevant socio-political events. It’s a solid track, powered by a jolting staccato guitar riff, and paired with a powerful statement on the impending doom that engulfed the country, to which punk reacted.

Opening the track are the lines “London calling to the faraway towns/Now war is declared and battle come down,” a reference to the ‘London Calling’ phrase used during World War Two broadcasts. Immediately, Strummer paints a bleak picture, where “phoney Beatlemania has bitten the dust” and “The ice age is coming.”

Fearing that the state of the world was rapidly deteriorating, Strummer penned the track, declaring, “London is drowning, I, I live by the river”. He explained: “We felt that we were struggling, about to slip down a slope or something, grasping with our fingernails, and there was no one there to help us.” In an interview with Uncut Magazine, the frontman claimed that his then-fiancé, Gaby Salter, encouraged him to write the song after a conversation. “There was a lot of Cold War nonsense going on, and we knew that London was susceptible to flooding. She told me to write something about that.”

So that’s what he did. ‘London Calling’ reached number 11 in the UK singles charts, speaking to a generation of similarly disillusioned listeners. For big fans of the song, Alan McGee provided images of Strummer’s handwritten lyrics, which were given to him by Mick Jones. Although most of the lyrics remain the same, apart from a few minor changes, looking at the words as they were drafted out on paper provides a fascinating insight into Strummer’s writing process for one of the most iconic punk tracks ever recorded.

