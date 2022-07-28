Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros to release new box set









A box set of music by Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros – his band after The Clash – has been scheduled for release later this year.

Joe Strummer 002: The Mescalero Years will be released by Dark Horse Records on September 16th and will serve as the first time that a complete anthology of the group’s work has been released.

The compilation will include remastered copies of The Mescalero’s three full-length albums: Rock Art and The X-Ray Style (1999), Global A Go-Go (2001) and Streetcore (2003), the latter of which was released after Strummer’s death.

Also included are the first ever demos that Strummer wrote for the outfit, amongst 15 unreleased tracks and rarities, which Paul Hicks has remastered. The collection also includes a track entitled, ‘Ocean of Dreams’, which features Steve Jones, the guitarist of the Sex Pistols.

Dark Horse Records have issued the previously unheard track, ‘The Road to Rock ‘N’ Roll, to commemorate the box set’s announcement.

Lucinda Tait, Strummer’s widow, was executive producer on The Mescalero Years. Tait had said that work on the upcoming release had actually started in 2018 when working on the box set Joe Strummer 001, which collected 32 songs from all across Strummer’s glittering career.

“There’s so much great music that Joe left us in his archive,” Tait said. “To focus on Joe’s work with The Mescaleros was the natural second step on 002 because those songs he made with them just seemed to resonate so strongly and reinvigorated his connection with his audience at a level he hadn’t experienced since his days with The Clash.”

Strummer tragically died in 2002 from a heart attack at the age of just 50. He played in many bands, including The Clash, The Mescaleros, The 101ers, Latino Rockabilly War and The Pogues.