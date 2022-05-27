Jodie Foster cast as the lead for 'True Detective'









True Detective is an anthology series that has featured such luminaries as Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell and Mahershala Ali, and now it looks like The Silence of The Lambs’ very own Jodie Foster is set to star in season four. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress will play the part of Detective Liz Danvers.

A statement has been issued, detailing the plot: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” At this moment, the character of Navarro has not been made known to the public.

True Detective aired for the first time in 2014, to general acclaim. ‘The Long Bright Dark’ accrued a viewership of 2.3 million, making it HBO’s highest-rated series premiere since the pilot episode of Boardwalk Empire. The episode was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is believed to have won him the attention of ‘James Bond’ custodians Barbara Brocolli and Michael G. Wilson.

Fukunaga was hired to direct Daniel Craig‘s swansong, No Time To Die, after Trainspotting’s Danny Boyle vacated himself from the series. More recently, Fukunaga was accused of sexual harassment and “grooming” by three women, which means he will not likely be asked to direct the 26th entry in the ‘James Bond’ series.

In other Jodie Foster related news, the actor has been cast in Nyad, an upcoming sports drama that details the life of swimmer Diana Nyad. Netflix announced their involvement in the film, and husband-wife collective Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are overseeing the production. The film will star Annette Benning in the title role, and Welsh actor Rhys Ifans will pad out the listings.

Foster has form with Netflix: She directed the ‘Arkangel’ episode, which was included in the fourth series of Black Mirror. This was the first time an episode was directed by a woman in the anthological series.