Jockstrap announce remix album of ‘I Love You Jennifer B’









Experimental pop duo Jockstrap have announced a remixed version of their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B. Entitled I<3UQTINVU, it is an updated take on their 2022 record, which member Taylor Skye produced.

I<3UQTINVU is an acronym for ‘I Love You Cutie, I Envy You’. For the new version, Skye produced a remix for each song, with him also masterminding the release. In a press release accompanying the announcement, he revealed that song remixes are three years old.

“Some of these remixes are almost three years old and some are only six months old,” Skye explained in the press statement. “I made most of them really quickly, in a day or so. It keeps me sane to do this whilst mixing the album.”

He continued: “I don’t really remember making them. It’s like eating too much and then throwing up and this is what comes out. It’s a weird feeling but also really fun. I felt very happy making some of this music and live it will be quite the show.”

Scheduled for release on November 3rd, I<3UQTINVU has also been previewed by the lead single, ‘Red Eye’, featuring Ian Starr. The track arrives with a music video shot by Liam Noonan and features Jockstrap – Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye- alongside Starr at this year’s Connect Festival in Edinburgh.

“I love making songs that push the limits of my vocality and energy,” Starr said of the song. “I went all-out in efforts to craft the craziest performance possible on ‘Red Eye.'” Other artists featured on the new Jockstrap remix album include Cobey Sey, Ersatz and more.

Meanwhile, last week Jockstrap’s I Love You Jennifer B missed out on the Mercury Prize to Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be. Other nominees included Arctic Monkeys, Fred Again, Jessie Ware, Lankum and Loyle Carner.

Listen to ‘Red Eye’ below.