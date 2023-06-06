Watch Joaquin Phoenix in new footage from Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’









New footage from Ridley Scott’s historical epic film Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the legendary French military leader, has now been released.

The two film icons had previously worked together on another famous history film, 2000’s Gladiator, and they are back once again in a film also featuring Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine and House of the Dragon’s Matthew Needham.

Napoleon will be released on November 22nd, later this year, in cinemas before it arrives on Apple+ shortly after. The new footage, released by Apple at the WWDC 2023 Keynote event, sees Phoenix with a dour look aboard a military ship.

We also saw footage from Napoleon in the first advert for the Apple Vision Pro, the company’s new mixed-reality headset, where Phoenix can be seen charging into combat atop a horse.

Scott had previously spoken of Phoenix. He told Empire: “Joaquin is about as far from conventional as you can get. Not deliberately but out of intuition. That’s what makes him tick. If something bothers him, he’ll let you know. He made [Napoleon] special by constantly questioning.”

He added: “With Joaquin, we can rewrite the goddamn film because he’s uncomfortable. And that kind of happened with Napoleon. We unpicked the film to help him focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that because what was being said was incredibly constructive. It made it all grow bigger and better.”

Check out the new footage of Napoleon below, beginning at 1:37:28.