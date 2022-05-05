Joan Shelley and Bill Callahan team up for 'Amberlit Morning'









American folk heroine Joan Shelley has shared the new song ‘Amberlit Morning’, which features Smog mastermind Bill Callahan.

Accompanied by an equally as beautiful music video, directed by Cyrus Moussavi and Brittany Nugent, the song is as calming as a lullaby and is drenched with the autumnal essence that both Shelley and Callahan do so well. The track is taken from her forthcoming album, The Spur, and it has set a precedent for things to come.

Speaking about ‘Amberlit Morning’, Shelley explained in a statement: “When I was a child, my father the painter would tell me the Picasso quote: ‘Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.’ He tried to teach me to hold on to that wonder and clear vision, but holding on proved impossible.”

She continued: “As I wrote this song, I watched it take on this theme of beauty and impermanence. I imagined making it a duet that would feel like a conversation between two constellations. I wanted to be sung a mythical bedtime story, one that Bill Callahan might write. So I asked him to write and sing it with me.”

Concluding: “Could we capture that stellar perspective?—seeing the world from before we learned the sense of triumph or of tragedy; before we learned what we should be proud of or what we should fear.”

Well, we can confirm that the convergence of Shelley and Callahan is nothing but stunning. It’s a melodic and introspective piece that carries the feeling of a celestial conversation between two constellations that Shelley imagined. The song is akin to being sat around a warm fire as the dawn draws in, and we cannot wait for what else she has in store for us on The Spur.

The Spur is the follow-up to 2019’s Like the River Loves the Sea, and it is due for release on June 24th. It was produced by James Elkington, and features takes from Meg Baird, Max Porter and Shelley’s husband, Nathan Salsburg.

Listen to ‘Amberlit Morning’ below.

