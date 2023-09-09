Joan Rivers once named her favourite movies of all time









One of the most influential figures in American comedy, Joan Rivers was a bonafide icon who redefined her craft in innumerable ways. Known for her incisive approach to satire, Rivers’ irreverent sense of humour caused controversy during her lifetime, but she remained unapologetic about her art until the very end. Paving the way for multiple generations of future artists, she is still cited by contemporary comedians as a major source of inspiration.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Rivers was once asked about the favourite films that she enjoys the most, and her list is perfectly representative of her comedy. Featuring movies about her, movies directed by her and campy sci-fi horror, Rivers’ selection is not something that will be appreciated by cinephiles who are looking to learn more about the history of the medium. However, it will mean everything to her fans.

While talking about the works, the legendary comedian cited Bert I. Gordon’s 1977 film Empite of the Ants: “Two words: Joan Collins. There’s nothing sexier than a young Joan Collins being dragged by giant ants into an underground cave to toil as their slave. I’ve never been able to ask her about her performance because I’m in awe. When I meet her, I start, but I get as far as Empire of the… and then I’m simply in awe.”

She also included Nancy Walker’s 1980 musical Can’t Stop the Music in her top five: “I love musicals, and so one that features the Village People AND Bruce Jenner is my kind of movie. Bruce didn’t do much else, but where can you go from there? It’s like the guy who wrote the Bible, where are you going to go? Margaret Mitchell had the good taste to get hit by a car. She knew she could never top Gone with the Wind.”

Interestingly, Rivers mentioned her sole directorial feature, Rabbit Test, as one of her most cherished cinematic experiences. Notable for being Billy Crystal’s debut, the movie was widely panned when it came out, but it has garnered a cult following over the years. Rivers exclaimed: “This is the only movie I ever directed, and I’m proud to say that it finally got its first good review after 34 years! Otherwise, it wouldn’t have made this list.”

Check out the full list below.

Joan Rivers’ favourite movies:

Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, 2010)

Empire of the Ants (Bert I. Gordon, 1977)

Can’t Stop the Music (Nancy Walker, 1980)

The Bad Seed (Mervyn LeRoy, 1956)

Rabbit Test (Joan Rivers, 1978)

In addition to Mervyn LeRoy’s 1956 TV horror drama, Rivers named the 2010 film Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work among her favourites. Declaring it to be the greatest documentary she had ever seen, the comedian praised the biographical project for conducting a sensitive examination of her journey to the top.

Accompanying her choice with a hilarious blurb, she added: “This is by far the best documentary I’ve ever seen about a sensitive, beautiful and sexual artiste! It delves deeply into the age-old mystery of why, for some reason, everyone who meets her, hates her. They are so wrong! Go see Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work for yourself, and send me a present.”