Joan Jett strikes back at Ted Nugent: "He sh*t his pants"









Former Runaways star, Joan Jett, has hit out at controversial rocker Ted Nugent, asserting that he is not as tough as he claims to be.

At the end of December last year, Nugent criticised Rolling Stone for including Jett in their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time, which was first published back in 2003. Not included on the list himself, Nugent proclaimed: “You have to have shit for brains and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett [on the list]”.

Now, Jett has hit back, wanting to set the record straight. “Is that his implication… that he should be on the list instead of me?” She queried in a new interview with NME. “Well, that’s just typical – it’s what I’ve dealt with my whole life, being written off. Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough.”

She wasn’t done there, either. Jett then rubbished Nugent’s alleged machismo by referring to an infamous interview the former Amboy Dukes man gave with High Times in 1977. Jett said: “He’s not a tough guy. He plays tough guy, but this is the guy who shit his pants — literally — so he didn’t have to go in the Army.” At this point in the interview, Jett called on her manager, Kenny Laguna, to help, asking him to recall the whole tale of Nugent’s gross Vietnam draft-dodging tactic.

In the High Times interview, Nugent claimed that he avoided being drafted into the Vietnam war by ditching personal hygiene. “I ceased cleansing my body. No more brushing my teeth, no more washing my hair, no baths, no soap, no water,” Nugent said, adding that he “stopped going to the bathroom. I did it in my pants. Poop, piss the whole shot”.

“So this,” Jett appended, “Is the tough guy who’s running around America, stirring things up against each other.”

Years after this notorious admission, Nugent maintained that he’d made the story up, which you would do, given how disgusting it is. As for his comments about Joan Jett being included on Rolling Stone‘s list, at the time, he said there was “no hate” intended, but like with anything Ted Nugent says, you just never know.

