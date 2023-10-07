Joan Jett offers advice to young women: “Stand up for yourself”









In countless romantic comedies, we’ve all encountered Joan Jett’s rebellious anthem ‘Bad Reputation’, but what happens when a woman genuinely possesses a bad reputation? In this context, such a reputation signifies deviating from the norm — daringly embracing everything that society has told you not to be. With her courage and career-mindedness, Jett is no stranger to adopting non-conventional characteristics and proudly parading into male-dominated spaces. Jett’s guidance to other women facing societal challenges is a powerful testament to our world, where celebrating one’s individuality remains a significant endeavour.

Jett achieved significant commercial success with her solo and Blackhearts career, with her most well-known hit, ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1982. She had many other popular songs, like ‘Crimson and Closer’, I Hate Myself for Loving You’, and ‘Bad Reputation’. Generally, her music is characterised by its raw, straightforward rock sound and her endearing charm and attitude that inspired many to be their true selves.

Throughout her career, Jett has been an influential figure and advocate for women in music, breaking gender stereotypes and proving that women can be successful and powerful rock musicians. She has passionately advocated for her own autonomy in creating and living by her terms, and fought for control over her career.

“Really that’s all The Runaways were doing: trying to express ourselves the way we knew how, putting it into our songs,” Jett told Refinery29. “Not much different than what the Rolling Stones were doing. We didn’t want barriers put up on what we were allowed to sing about, say, or play.”

Although Jett has done a lot in progressing attitudes and opinions, she still feels the battle to be had. “I think the gender issue,” she explains. “The roles of what women are allowed to do and not allowed to do, is going to be with us for a long time. That’s always a place to put some energy. Teaching younger people at an early age how to treat people is very important.”

Therefore, when it comes to dishing out advice, Jett has more than enough wisdom to give to the new generation of rising stars. “Stand up for yourself,” she asserts. “Confidence also begins young. To help girls find that sense of confidence and learn how to find it when you get thrown off balance — which you always will. It’s not like I have it together all the time. You always have to rebalance, and that’s important for people to know. Everybody has those ups and downs, me too.”

She also vouches for the one thing that most people find difficult to do: reach out if you need help. “People tend to shoot down dreams as opposed to supporting them,” she explains. “You’ve got to resist that. Find someone to support you; it may be your friends and family. It’s important to have someone, even if they don’t quite see what you see, to support you and offer a shoulder to cry on if you need to and a pat on the back when you don’t need it.”

The Jett approach consists of two valuable life lessons: don’t forget your support network but don’t be afraid to go out on your own. Teach yourself things, and stay strong in the face of adversity. Jett is the ultimate hero when it comes to independence, even when her choices attract strange comments from people. In the end, however, what you have to offer ultimately shines through.