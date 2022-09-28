Joan Jett and Travis Barker join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert









Joan Jett hit the stage during the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles to join the surviving members of Foo Fighters with Blink-182’s Travis Barker on Hawkins’ stool.

The dream team performed renditions of two of Joan Jett’s classic hits, ‘Cherry Bomb’ from 1984’s Glorious Results of a Misspent Youth and ‘Bad Reputation’ from her self-titled 1980 album. The latter has been covered several times in the past during guest appearances involving Foo Fighters and Joan Jett.

One of the most memorable of these ‘Bad Reputation’ performances took place on Late Night With David Letterman in 2011 when Foo Fighters, including Hawkins, invited Jett to join the stage with them for their go-to cover.

At present, official footage from the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert hasn’t been released, but in the meantime, you can watch some crowd-shot footage of the supergroup playing ‘Cherry Bomb’ below.

Back in May, Jett remembered her late friend, Taylor Hawkins, in an interview with NME. The singer remembered the late Foo Fighter as “a fuckin’ wonderful guy,” she said, before adding: “[He] would light up a room. Kick-ass drummer.” She also recalled how she and her band, The Blackhearts, first met the Foos in 2010, when they “all really hit it off”.

Discussing their joint performance on Late Night With David Letterman in 2011, Jett said: “Just little things like that, they included me in. It was very, sort of, familial. We’re all sittin’ backstage, runnin’ through songs. I can see [Taylor] now on his drum pad, whacking away. He’s a wonderful guy.”

In March, Jett paid one of the earliest tributes to the fallen rock star, adding praise to “one of the greatest drummers of our time” during a performance just hours after his death was revealed on March 25th.

Watch Joan Jett, Travis Barker, and Foo Fighters perform ‘Cherry Bomb’ below.