Jimmy Page names the best guitarist at performing solos: “I cannot touch him”









Whilst he has many strings to his proverbial bow, Jimmy Page knows the world of guitar playing better than most. As the lead guitarist of classic rock legends Led Zeppelin, Page cemented his status as one of the greatest ever to pick up the instrument, which remarkably came after he’d made history with another group, The Yardbirds.

In ‘Swinging Sixties’ London, Page was part of a small group of the country’s best guitarists alongside Big Jim Sullivan, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck. In the years before forming Led Zeppelin in 1968, he became part of this eminent set after making his name as one of the most sought-after session musicians. The young Page would work on early hits by the likes of The Who and The Kinks, as well as Marianne Faithfull’s definitive hit, ‘As Tears Go By’, and each record would see him prove his talent further.

Rising to prominence in London’s flourishing music scene eventually led to Page joining The Yardbirds in 1966. Famously, he took this decision nearly two years after their first invitation to enter the fold, and it would see him link up with friend Jeff Beck and form a scintillating duel guitar attack.

With ‘Happenings Ten Years Time Ago’, released in 1968, the quintet were pushed into a more pulsating psychedelic area and would see Page develop his idea for a darker, expansive form of rock that he would fully realise with Led Zeppelin. Following their formation in 1968, the quartet refined their craft, and by the release of 1971’s Led Zeppelin IV, Jimmy Page would be hailed by many as the finest rock guitarist of all time.

In terms of guitar playing, it wasn’t just Page and his three associates that London produced in the 1960s. In 1968, another widely influential group formed: Deep Purple. Like Led Zeppelin, they would become one of the most consequential for the proliferation of hard rock and heavy metal and featured their own six-string pioneer, Ritchie Blackmore. Notably, before joining the band, he was also a part of London’s recording scene and even played with Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck in a session during this era.

Blackmore has effused numerous times about Jimmy Page’s brilliance and his influence on Deep Purple. “I was impressed with what Zeppelin did,” Ritchmore explained to Classic Rock in 2016. “I wanted to do that kind of stuff, and if it doesn’t take off, we’ll go and play with orchestras the rest of our lives. So we did it, and it was Deep Purple In Rock, which, luckily, took off. We’d purposely made it so it hammered along every song, there was no lull. I was very pleased with it because I never wanted to work with an orchestra again.”

Jimmy Page has also saved some high praise for his Deep Purple counterpart. He deems him the finest player of guitar solos out there and admits that he “cannot touch him” when it comes to improvisation, despite it being an aspect he is widely celebrated for. He once said: “When it comes to a solo, I cannot touch him.” Then, he reiterated this sentiment when speaking at Oxford University in 2016: “I couldn’t touch that guy in the live concert arena, improvisation stakes.”

