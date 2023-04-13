Jimi Hendrix’s important advice for young artists in the music industry









The late guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix knew everything there was to know about his instrument of choice. However, he was less knowledgeable in a business environment, and due to his successful career, Hendrix was forced to learn the hard way about the intricacies of the music industry.

Since the beginning of the music business, artists have been positioned in order to make other people with considerably less talent become rich. Before being scouted by Chas Chandler, Hendrix had already seen the ugly side of the business after briefly being a member of Little Richard’s band. Little Richard was just one of the many musicians who blindly signed a record deal and were a victim of exploitation.

In 1967, when Hendrix commented on the importance of being clued up about the dark ways of the music business, he was in a healthy position under the management of Chas Chandler. However, his next manager, Michael Jeffery, didn’t have his best interests at heart, and shortly before his death, Hendrix announced his intention to leave him.

The murky business dealings of the music industry can affect any artist, no matter their size, and it’s integral to employ lawyers who are as well-informed in their respective fields. From Hendrix’s experience, the industry wasn’t a race to the finish line, and musicians shouldn’t rush into signing their first record deal. Instead, he believed it was important to make a considered choice and not leave their career in the hands of the first person who expresses interest. If only he later listened to his own words of advice.

Speaking to Guitar Player in 1968, Hendrix said: “It’s pretty hard to give advice, but if these guys have really gotten into it and everyone – mothers and friends – have said ‘Wow,’ then they should try to get in touch with a major musician or have a representative of a record company come to one of their gigs. But tell them it’s best not to sign anything too soon. Tell them to get some lawyers. Managers may not know it all, and a lawyer knows what’s right.”

On the musical front, Hendrix also offered up this nugget of wisdom: “You have to stick with it. Sometimes, you are going to be so frustrated you want to give up the guitar – you’ll hate the guitar. But all of this is just a part of learning because if you stick with it, you’re going to be rewarded.”

As Hendrix rightly noted, the music industry is unfortunately not solely about art, and there’s an incredible amount of baggage attached to signing a record deal. While there will be many individuals in the music industry who want the best for their clients, others are only interested in bolstering their bank accounts, even if it’s at the artist’s expense.