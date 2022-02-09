Jimi Hendrix Experience band heirs sue Sony Music over copyright infringement









The heirs of the late Jimi Hendrix Experience members, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, have pursued legal action against Sony Music for an alleged copyright infringement by the label.

It was claimed by a combined legal counsel for the rhythm section duo that they were owed performance royalties after Jimi Hendrix Experience streams reached the whopping 3 billion mark.

Sony Music in conjunction with the Hendrix estate subsequently claimed that the estates Mitchell and Redding could not legally sue them for copyright claims. However, according to Variety, the heirs of the duo have since submitted a case to London’s High Court.

While Sony claim that they both signed away their rights to royalties in the 1970s, this is being disputed by their heirs, particularly when it comes to streams which were not yet in existence at that point.

Lawrence Abramson, the lawyer representing Redding and Mitchell’s estates has claimed the musicians “both died in relative poverty having never received their true entitlement from their works, performances, and founding membership of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.”

There is no doubting that their contributions to the Jimi Hendrix Experience were huge and have been somewhat wrongfully underplayed over the years, but whether this translates legally remains to be seen.