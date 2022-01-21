Jimi Hendrix's estate engaged in a legal battle









Jimi Hendrix‘s estate has filed a lawsuit claiming that the estates that represent bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell have no basis to sue them for copyright claims.

Dorothy Weber, the lawyer in question for Experience Hendrix, LLC and Sony Music Entertainment, filed the suit on January 18th. She claimed that both members of The Jimi Hendrix Experience rhythm section had signed waivers, preventing them from suing the Hendrix estate. The estates of both Mitchell and Redding have countered this claim, feeling they are no longer bound to the contracts their deceased clients signed in the 1970s.

“Any claim of ownership by the Defendants was time-barred decades ago,” Weber wrote in her filing. She is currently looking for a judge to declare that the estates representing Redding and Mitchell are doing so without legal merit.

Hendrix died in 1970, and Redding followed in 2003. Mitchell acted as band custodian until he died in 2008. In one of his last interviews, the drummer highlighted the importance of the band: “I’ve got to keep it quite straightforward on that. I’ll never go looking for that, because it doesn’t exist. It’s like trying to compare John Coltrane to Wayne Shorter. You can’t. I’ll never go along with a straight Jimi tribute thing because it doesn’t exist and it never will. People have different interpretations of the songs and that’s good, but it’s not the same. People need to remember Jimi didn’t go up to 11 on the amp all the time, he kept the undertones. People forget that.”

The legal case continues.