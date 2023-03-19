Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin inspired Riley Keough’s portrayal of Daisy Jones









Riley Keough says she took inspiration from Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin when putting together her character Daisy Jones. The show Daisy Jones and the Six follows the mythical tale of a band and their turbulent lives throughout the 1970s rock scene.

When preparing for the role, Keough looked to men for inspiration, telling Porter, “I was like, ‘I’m not going to exclusively look at women; I want to look at Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix’. I pulled influence from men because I felt like Daisy was ahead of her time, in terms of how open and how willing she was to go into a space and be confident. I think that was really hard for women to do”.

Keough also discussed the lack of freedom women had in the ’70s rock scene, saying, “There wasn’t the freedom there is now for women, and that is evident in how they behaved on stage. It was much more restricted in the 1970s, so I struggled with that because my body movements are so inherently of my generation”.

While the filming of the series was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the actors rehearsed the material for a year until they were refined, as Keough explains, “I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we’re playing live and we know what we’re doing’. We didn’t have to fake the confidence in ourselves – it was authentic. A month or two of rehearsal would have done nothing for us. It would have been a lot of pretending”.

Daisy Jones and The Six is available on Prime Video, with the final episodes dropping on March 23rd, 2023.