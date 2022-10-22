Jim Jarmusch names his favourite horror film of all time









One of the most prominent figures in the landscape of independent cinema, Jim Jarmusch is a visionary. Over the course of an incredible career, Jarmusch has made countless classics such as Down by Law, Mystery Train and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, among many others.

While Jarmusch has worked with all kinds of genre frameworks, he properly explored the world of horror when he directed the 2019 zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die. Starring the likes of Bill Murray, Steve Buscemi and Adam Driver, the film got a mixed response from critics who felt Jarmusch’s artistic sensibilities were incompatible with the genre.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes about The Dead Don’t Die, Jarmusch was asked about his cinematic influences. The filmmaker responded by citing the works of pioneers such as Claire Denis and John Waters, but his selection contained only one horror/thriller, which he named as his favourite film of all time.

Jarmusch said: “My number one is American Psycho, 2000. A masterful adaptation of words to cinema by Mary Harron, an important American director, and writer. She made Alias Grace,The Notorious Bettie Page, I ShotAndy Warhol, et cetera. This is adapted from Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel that was set in the 1980s.”

Mary Harron’s adaptation of the eponymous Bret Easton Ellis novel has become an integral part of popular culture. Often named as one of the most interesting explorations of the psyche of a serial killer in popular cinema, American Psycho has established a hefty legacy.

According to Jarmusch, the film has not lost its power because its satirical themes are just as relevant now as they were when it was first released. The filmmaker explained: “I think that the film resonates even more now than when it was made almost 20 years ago. Though at the time, it was called sexist filth by some.”

Jarmusch also highlighted the stellar work of the cast: “Christian Bale’s performance is brutally riveting, and the entire cast– Willem Dafoe, Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, and Jared Leto – are all just really good. There’s also an uncut ‘Killer Collections’ edition, which I would strongly recommend. It’s a great film.”

