When Jim Carrey broke three ribs while doing pratfalls









Jim Carrey has developed a bizarre reputation for his instantly recognisable brand of method acting. Through iconic films such as The Truman Show and Man on the Moon, Carrey managed to translate his chaotic energy to the frameworks of popular culture. In recent years, Carrey has continued his acting career through projects like Sonic the Hedgehog.

Ranging from stupidly hilarious work in comedies like Dumb and Dumber to serious dramatic work in modern gems such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Carrey has proven that he is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. After struggling with depression for a while, Carrey has finally managed to launch a comeback.

Carrey found himself in uncharted territory on multiple occasions while indulging in method acting. During the filming of Man on the Moon where he had to portray the eccentric, enigmatic, indecipherable Andy Kaufman, Carrey engaged in strange activities such as filling up his pockets full of cheese and hugging everybody he could find.

The actor also sustained serious injuries during the filming of another project which involved major stunts. That film was Yes Man, Peyton Reed’s 2008 rom-com which starred Carrey as an extremely pessimistic bank loan officer who always says no to everything while dealing with the traumatic experience of getting divorced.

In order to turn things around, his character signs up for a self-help program and starts saying yes to everything which marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. There is one scene that required Carrey’s character to bungee jump off a bridge and the actor insisted on doing the stunt himself. Contrary to what you may think, this was not how he broke his ribs.

“I broke three ribs just doing a fall in a bar scene – so I was in great shape going into the really rough stuff,” Carrey later explained while talking about the incident, “They put everything like the bungee jump to the end of the movie because I had three broken ribs to work with, because halfway through the pratfall, I changed my plan.”

Adding, “I’ve done pratfalls my whole life, I know how to do them, but suddenly I decided it would be a good idea to get all four limbs up into the frame at the same time. I came down really hard. The professional comedian in me just got up, finished the scene, put an ice pack on it, sat down, and asked if I could see it back. All I really cared about was, ‘Did it look cool?'”.

