Jim Carrey among many banned from Russia in recent list









Russia‘s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country. The list featured many professions, from political journalism to those in the entertainment business, such as Jim Carrey.

This is following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public support of Ukraine, which has been experiencing a brutal invasion from Russia.

Actor and comedian Carrey is yet to respond publicly to the news. The ministry said he and the others, who have connections to ethnic Ukrainian organisations, are now banned from entering Russia. This is cited as a result of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

Carrey has shown support for Ukraine since 2014, eight years before they were invaded by Russia. In 2014, the actor tweeted a response to a Ukrainian user speaking on the country’s issues:”My heart is with you, Maryna! I wish you and everyone in the Ukraine so much love, real freedom and peace”.

In February 2022, following Russia’s official invasion, Carrey tweeted support again. He stated “It breaks my heart to see innocent people (especially children) put in harms way by yet another of history’s grandiose political jerks. Beware the unloved.”

The list confirming Carrey’s ban was posted on the federation’s website. They gave the statement that this list is a response to “the ongoing practice of imposing sanctions by the regime of Prime Minister J. Trudeau against the Russian leadership.”

It was also stated that “politicians and parliamentarians, representatives of the business community, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 100 Canadian citizens.”

Russia also included several journalists on the list, such as Global News’ David Akin. Former Quebec premier Jean Charest and former federal Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay were also named.