Jet Li explains his “drunken style” of fighting









Li Lianjie, better known by his stage name Jet Li, is one of the most acclaimed martial arts actors of all time. The Chinese film star made his cinematic debut in 1982 with Shaolin Temple and has gone on to star in several widely-celebrated action movies, including Hero, First of Legend, Romeo Must Die and Fearless.

But aside from his acting work, the most impressive thing about Li is the fighting itself. As a teenager, Li trained in the Wushu discipline under the tutelage of the legendary Wu Bin. In fact, it was when Li was just eight years old that his potential was spotted at a summer school course.

When Li was only 12 years old, he won the Chinese national championship. Discussing that early win, he later reflected in the book China’s Internet Celebrity, “My winning first place caused quite a sensation because I was so young. I was 12 years old, and the other two medalists were in their mid-to-late 20s”.

He added: “During the awards ceremony, as I stood on the top step of the podium, I was still shorter than the 2nd and 3rd place medalists. It must have been quite a sight.” Sadly, a knee injury forced Li to retire from competitive martial arts at 18, but this thankfully led to his brilliant career as an actor.

During a 2005 interview with Conan O’Brien, Li opened up on his fighting style and how the secret to his success is an “attitude” rather than any specific move. “It’s a smile,” he said. “It matters to people because the way you’ll hurt people, they will [want] revenge. You’ll fight again and again and never stop. Just smile, make people happy, and then we will stop.”

But as to the particular style of fighting, it’s called “drunken style”. Li explained that the style is called thus because “we create a movement and a physicality like a drunk guy physically. But mentally, it’s very clear.”

O’Brien then asked what the advantage of pretending to be drunk is, swaying one’s arms and body around against an opponent. Li replied, “You know, when they punch you, you sit back and duck and duck”. In typical Conan fashion, he then pretended to perform the style, flailing about. Li generously claimed he was doing it “very good, very good”.

So Li’s style is to smile and sway around like a drunken buffoon, but with great effect. However, one thing that he can’t stand is to be made too much of a fuss over his hair and makeup during filming. “If I make a movie, the hair stylist, you know, takes care of my hair,” he said. “[They] always bother me, bother me. One day, I talked to people and said, ‘Okay, you can beat me up. You can kill me. But don’t touch my hair’.”