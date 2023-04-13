Jessie Ware shares new single ‘Begin Again’









Jessie Ware has continued to tease her forthcoming album, That! Feels Good!, with the new single, ‘Begin Again’. The track is produced by frequent Arctic Monkeys collaborator James Ford.

That! Feels Good! is the English musician’s fifth studio album, and arrives on April 28th. The record has already been previewed with the singles, ‘Free Yourself’ and ‘Pearls’. Ware’s latest cut is accompanied by a video directed by Charlie Di Placido, who has previously worked with artists including Jungle, Little Simz, and Kojey Radical.

“’Begin Again’ is where this album started,” Ware explained in a statement. “On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles. They were just waking up, it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new – and unnatural – way over the internet.”

She continues: “Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it! I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by Kokoroko, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished ‘Remember Where You Are’.”

This summer, Ware will be playing a series of festivals across Europe, including Pukkelpop in Belgium. She’ll also celebrate the release of That! Feels Good! with a special performance in conjunction with Banquet Records on April 27th in Kingston upon Thames.

Listen to ‘Begin Again’ below.