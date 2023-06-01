Jessie Maple, pioneering American cinematographer, dies aged 76









Pioneering American filmmaker Jessie Maple, known for her incredibly influential efforts in the civil rights struggle within the film industry, passed away on Tuesday, May 30th, at the age of 76.

Born in Louisiana, Maple’s entry into the industry was a long and arduous journey with many obstacles which she overcame through determination and grit. Receiving training through poorly funded programs like the National Education Television Training School in New York City, Maple worked as an apprentice editor on several projects and became a member of the Film Editor’s Union.

She was also the first Black woman to become a member of New York’s Camera Operators Union, following multiple legal and political conflicts. Although she passed the examination that grants entry to the union, Maple was blacklisted by studios due to her identity, but she sued the studios and managed to win the lawsuit.

Her passing was confirmed by her family, who released a public statement via the social media channels of the Black Film Center & Archive. It said: “It is with happy memories and deep sorrow that the family of Jessie Maple Patton announces her transition. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 30, 2023 at her home in Atlanta, GA.”

The statement continued: “Jessie Maple is recognised as the first Black woman to write and produce a full-length film independently. She also holds the distinct honour of the first Black woman to join the filmmakers’ union. Her films, books, and unapologetic push to highlight discrimination and injustices within the news and entertainment industries will remain with us. The world through Jessie’s lens offers views of humanity that are often overlooked due to race and power dynamics.”

It added: “Jessie loved her family and left an extensive group of family and loved ones to cherish her legacy, including husband Leroy Patton, only daughter Audrey Snipes, and grandson Nigel Snipes. She also leaves behind five sisters, two adopted daughters, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.”

It has also been confirmed that a public memorial is currently being planned, with details to follow.

See more Please read the media announcement that the family of Jessie Maple asked that we share. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family. We're committed and dedicated to honoring her legacy.

~ Black Film Center & Archive pic.twitter.com/TXLrnbRzdI — BFC & A (@BlackFilmCenter) May 31, 2023