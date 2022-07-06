Jessica Chastain denounces Independence Day celebrations following abortion ruling









Independence Day celebrations across the US were complicated by multiple factors this year, including the mass shootings which claimed the life of innocent people. Due to the fact that the celebrations followed the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, many decided to remain absent to make a political statement about the state of the country.

Since the Supreme Court’s horrifying decision, millions of women in the US are forced to confront the termination of their reproductive rights. Prominent public figures have spoken out about this as well, with others fearing that the Supreme Court is going to target other issues such as gay marriage and LGBTQ+ rights.

Following the ruling, there were widespread protests and many celebrities also marched in solidarity including Busy Phillips who was arrested at a demonstration. She wrote: “I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Adding, “We must ensure that it applies to all of us. This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will…We need to show the fuck up now..”

In a recent post on Twitter, Jessica Chastain also voiced her anger at the hypocrisy of the Independence Day celebrations after a legal decision that robbed the freedom of women all over the country. She tweeted: “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights.”

Check out the post below.

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022