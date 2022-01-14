Jesse Plemons was "pissed off" by Benedict Cumberbatch's method acting









When it was first announced that celebrated filmmaker Jane Campion was returning to the world of cinema with a new feature after an incredibly long hiatus, many film fans were extremely excited because they definitely expected big things. Later details confirmed that Campion was working on a major project, starring the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons.

Titled The Power of the Dog, Campion’s new film has turned out to be one of the most acclaimed cinematic masterpieces of 2021. It has already nabbed a record number of nominations at various major stops in the Awards circuit and has proven that Campion still has what it takes to weave a cinematic vision that is of the highest quality.

Cumberbatch is fantastic in The Power of the Dog where he plays the role of a powerful rancher alongside Jesse Plemons who stars as his brother. The film revolves around Cumberbatch’s ill-treatment of his brother’s wife (Kirsten Dunst), following their tenuous relationship as well as the overall family dynamics between the three.

While talking about his method acting on set, Cumberbatch revealed that he was really mean to Dunst and did not speak to her at all. He claimed that she felt the same and that they were repelled by each other. Dunst wasn’t the only one who was angered by Cumberbatch’s behaviour it seems, as Plemons recently revealed that he was offended by what Cumberbatch said to him.

“There was one time he got under my skin,” Plemons said. “He was like, ‘Hey, big boy’. “It wasn’t ‘fatso’. I feel like a few people in my life have been like, ‘Hey, big boy,’ and I was like, ‘Goddamn it. What the fuck?’”. When Plemons confronted him about it later, Cumberbatch realised that he had overstepped his boundaries and apologised.

