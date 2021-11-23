Jesse Plemons names his 6 favourite Martin Scorsese films









After building his reputation by starring in shows such as Friday Night Lights and Breaking Bad, American actor Jesse Plemons has continued to star in some brilliant films over the course of his career. He has collaborated with some of the greatest living filmmakers, ranging from Martin Scorsese and Jane Campion to Charlie Kaufman and Paul Thomas Anderson.

His last project with Scorsese was the 2019 film The Irishman, a Netflix epic featuring Scorsese’s meditative commentary on the climate of crime during the time of Jimmy Hoffa. Plemons starred alongside the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Joe Pesci among many other legends who united for this monumental opportunity.

When asked about working with such icons, Plemons said: “I think it’s the sense of ease. I’m not saying that they just show up and immediately have it. I know they work incredibly hard, but the ease in which they inhabit these characters and the confidence and the drive to find it and to find the most interesting way in. I guess I’m still trying to figure that out. I don’t know how they do it”.

Adding, “All of that but I can tell you that if Scorsese calls there’s not a part in this film that I wouldn’t have taken. That’s the whole point, to work with the best, and learn from the best. The people involved, the script and sometimes it depends on the timing of the character. If you just did something that feels similar to whatever project they’re presenting you with, I always try to keep swinging back and forth and challenging myself in some way. I don’t want to get redundant”.

While on the press circuit for The Irishman, Plemons was asked to name some of his favourite Martin Scorsese films that had special value to him. Although he insisted that he loves all of them, he singled out a few remarkable gems as a tribute to the master filmmaker.

Check out Jesse Plemons’ favourite Martin Scorsese films below.

Jesse Plemons’ 6 favourite Martin Scorsese films:

Taxi Driver (1976)

Goodfellas (1990)

Casino (1995)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The King of Comedy (1982)

Mean Streets (1973)

Plemons explained his love for Scorsese’s works by citing his influential interpretations of the crime genre, singling out Mean Streets in particular: “I guess mobsters genre type movies, Mean Streets, the first 20 to 30 minutes of that is just so incredible. The super eight montage of De Niro’s second scene in the bar where he checks his pants.”

However, he declared The King of Comedy as his personal favourite because of the film’s surrealism as well as De Niro’s performance: “But then, I think if I had to pick one movie of his it would be The King of Comedy just because it’s such a standalone movie in his line of work and it’s such an interesting part for De Niro and that’s one I’ve seen several times.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.