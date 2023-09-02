Jerry Seinfeld’s favourite episodes of ‘Seinfeld’









There’s no doubt that one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time is Seinfeld, the NBC classic that aired from 1989 to 1998 for nine seasons. Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the show sees Seinfeld play a fictional version of himself with storylines concerning his personal life and his relationship with his three friends, George, Elaine and Kramer.

Episodes of the show also see Seinfeld perform stand-up routines, which sometimes explore the events of the episode. Seinfeld had come through as a comedian in the late 1980s, and NBC contacted him to write a television show. He, in turn, got in touch with Larry David, and together they created one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

But like any creator of a great sitcom, Seinfeld has his favourite episodes of his titular show, and Seinfeld fanatics will be pleased to see that he once went on record to state the funniest and most cherished moments of the legendary laugh-a-thon as part of a Reddit ‘AMA’ session.

Seinfeld drew attention to the episode called ‘The Pothole’, the 16th episode of the eighth season. It’s a brilliant episode that sees Jerry in a moment of freak-out when he finds himself in his girlfriend’s toilet, accidentally dropping her toothbrush down the toilet. Meanwhile, Kramer wants to adopt some highways.

“It was really fun to shoot, and it was fun to set Newman on fire,” Seinfeld told Digital Spy. “And he screamed, ‘Oh, the humanity,’ like from the Hindenburg disaster. It’s one of my favourites.” The episode also has George lose his keys down a pothole that becomes inaccessible.

There’s another episode that Seinfeld considers one of his favourites, ‘The Rye’, the 11th episode of season two. Susan and George meet up with both of their sets of parents while offering some marble rye to them as a present. But Jerry has to steal another marble rye when it’s not fully offered out.

Seinfeld said of the episode: “We had this idea of a Marble Rye, and we had to shoot it in an outdoor set, and this was a very expensive thing to do; it’s like a movie place there at Paramount in LA. Their standing set for New York looks exactly like it, and we thought, ‘this is where the ADULT shows are, the REAL shows like Murphy Brown.’ We felt like we were a weird little orphan show. So that was a big deal for us.”