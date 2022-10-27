Jerry Lee Lewis representatives dismiss false claims of his death









In recent days, rumours have swirled that 87-year-old rock ‘n’ roll luminary Jerry Lee Lewis had passed away. His representatives have since stepped forward and dismissed these condemnable false reports of his death.

On Wednesday, (October 26th), TMZ published a story pronouncing the death of the ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer following a period of illness. Stories of his ill health were first seeded when he was unable to attend his induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier in the month while he suffered from flu.

However, representatives have since stated that he has made a recovery and they have no idea where the false report of his death have come from. TMZ have since apologised for publishing the false tip they received.

The rep of the ‘Wild One’ star announced: “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls—t tip.” Fans of the rocker nicknamed ‘The Killer’ have since rejoiced at the news that there is life in the legendary musician yet.

TMZ have since apologised for the troubling error. “Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead… as we previously reported. We’re told the rock ‘n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis,” they promptly said.

Adding: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”

