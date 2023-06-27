Jennifer Lawrence claims she was turned down for ‘Twilight’ immediately









Actor Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that she was turned down for a role in Twilight “immediately” after she auditioned and would go on to take the lead part in Hunger Games just a year later.

Lawrence had appeared on The Rewatchers podcast and said that she was not called back after auditioning for the role of Bella Swan, a part which eventually was played by Kristen Stewart in the teen vampire films.

“My life would’ve been totally different,” Lawrence said. “I mean, the work is still the same because I felt similar when I was doing Hunger Games.

She added: “I have to churn out movies in between so that I’m not only known for this franchise. I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness, and I would still be doing that if I was in Twilight.”

Lawrence also went on to explain that she nearly turned down Hunger Games because she was concerned over the levels of extreme fandom she might be on the receiving end of.

“It was so hard to explain to people,” the actor said. “It was like I don’t think you understand this level of fame … I just assumed it was gonna be like Twilight, like the Twilight-level Fame, and that was just never something I had in mind.”

Rather, Lawrence had intended to focus on indie films with high quality. “I wanted to do Indies, and I wanted to do good films, but I didn’t want to be the most famous person on the planet. That’s a very different life than what I had pictured for myself.”