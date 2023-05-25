Jennifer Lawrence stars in the new trailer for ‘No Hard Feelings’









Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence finds herself strapped for cash in the new trailer for her upcoming R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. Fortunately, her character, an Uber driver without a car, is offered a way out by a wealthy couple.

The friendly benefactors offer Lawrence’s character a Buick Regal if she agrees to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son before he leaves for college. “You won’t even rent your house out, but now you’re gonna rent out your vag?” one of Lawrence’s friends asks after hearing her new deal.

Lawrence responds: “You have a Road Runner tattoo covering your entire back; I don’t think you should tell anybody what to do with their body.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Lawrence, who’s slightly older than her “date,” is seen frantically searching the rooms of a house party looking for Percy (portrayed by Andrew Barth Feldman). As she opens the bedroom doors, she sees teenagers sitting around on their smartphones and exclaims: “Doesn’t anyone fuck anymore?”

No Hard Feelings, produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, hits the screens on June 23rd. The movie features a star-studded cast, including the up-and-coming Feldman, alongside industry veterans Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

No Hard Feelings was directed by Gene Stupnitsky, known for his previous work on the raunchy coming-of-age film Good Boys, who co-wrote with John Phillips. Stupnitsky has previously showcased his knack for comedy with his contributions to hit movies like Bad Teacher and Year One. Meanwhile, Lawrence joins Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, and Justine Ciarrocchi on production duties.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings below.