Jennifer Lawrence is open to playing Katniss in the ‘Hunger Games’ again









Actor Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that she is prepared to play the character Katniss Everdeen from the Hunger Games franchise again, should the opportunity arise.

The Academy Award-winning actor broke out with her role in the teen-action movies and starred in four of the films, beginning with the opening movie The Hunger Games, released in 2012.

During an interview with Variety while promoting her new film No Hard Feelings – an R-rated coming-of-age comedy – Lawrence said: “Oh, my God – totally,” when asked if she’s ever considered playing Katniss once more.

As well as Lawrence, the Hunger Games movies boasted a cast including Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland and Woody Harrelson.

“If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 per cent,” Lawrence added. “My producing partner just clutched her heart”. As of yet, there are no plans for a new mainline Hunger Games film, but there is a prequel movie set for release later this year.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will feature Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer and will tell of Coriolanus Snow’s journey to becoming the President of Panem.

Check out the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes below.