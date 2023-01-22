Jennifer Lawrence reveals her five favourite movies









A global superstar born from the vibrancy of contemporary cinema, Jennifer Lawrence has found success in both the independent and commercial film circuit, working with filmmakers such as Debra Granik, Jodie Foster, Matthew Vaughn, David O. Russell and Darren Aronofsky. Earning four Oscar nominations and one win over the course of her short career, Lawrence has established herself as an awards darling.

Her Academy Awards success came in her breakthrough role in 2010s Winter’s Bone where she received a nomination for Best Leading Actress for her fabulous performance as an Ozark Mountain girl trying to hunt down her drug-dealing father. With a nomination under her belt, Lawrence took on a handful of like-minded projects such as the rom-com Like Crazy and the strange Mel Gibson comedy, The Beaver, before taking on the life-changing role of Tiffany in David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook.

Lawrence’s time on the Academy Award-winning film would transform her from an adolescent actress into one capable of taking on complex leading roles. Transforming the Hunger Games series into something far better than the sum of its parts, Lawrence became an international icon thanks to the success of the series and is now considered a favourite of movie fans across the world.

In 2012, when she won her Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook and joined the Hunger Games franchise, she also found the time to sit down with Rotten Tomatoes and discuss her favourite movies of all time.

The first choice on her list is the Coen brothers’ slacker movie classic The Big Lebowski, starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi. “I love anything by the Coen brothers,” Lawrence reveals, exclaiming her difficulty choosing just one of their acclaimed movies, before finally deciding: “but I think The Big Lebowski”.

“Harold and Maude is a classic that I love,” Lawrence states, announcing her second pick on her top five favourites list. Helmed by Hal Ashby, the same mind behind the 1979 classic Being There, starring Peter Sellers, Harold and Maude tells the story of a young, rich man obsessed with death and his relationship with a lively septuagenarian named Maude who he meets at a funeral.

Next, Lawrence picks a favourite from her long-time collaborator David O.Russell, opting for the 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, starring Jason Schwartzman, Naomi Watts, Mark Wahlberg and Jude Law. “I love I Heart Huckabees. I think that might be my favourite comedy,” the actor states, adding, “I loved it. I was obsessed with it when I first saw it; I watched it four times in one week”.

Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris makes it onto Lawrence’s list at number four, with the romantic time-travel movie being nominated for four Oscars in 2012. Speaking about the movie, Lawrence states, “I think it might be my favourite movie now. I loved it. It was funny, it was inventive, imagination and dresses and all of our favourite writers. Owen Wilson was hilarious. It was just perfection”.

Jennifer Lawrence’s five favourite movies:

The Big Lebowski (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, 1998)

Harold and Maude (Hal Ashby, 1971)

I Heart Huckabees (David O. Russell, 2004)

Midnight in Paris (Woody Allen, 2011)

Old School (Todd Phillips, 2003)

Bookending her list is the 2003 Todd Phillips comedy Old School, starring a host of Hollywood funny men, including Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, Ellen Pompeo and Seann William Scott. Admitting that she could choose a number of other classics, she states: “I can either choose The Last Picture Show, Old School, or A Woman Under the Influence. Probably Old School, with Will Ferrell”.