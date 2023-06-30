Jennifer Lawrence discusses her worst on-screen kiss and the awkwardness of intimate scenes









Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has frequently cited how she is uncomfortable with intimate scenes. Now, the 32-year-old has revealed the worst on-screen kiss she has had in her career to date.

Lawrence is currently promoting her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, which sees her star alongside Andrew Barth Feldman. It comes with the official synopsis: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son.”

In promotion of the movie, she took part in the Chicken Shop Date series hosted on YouTube by Amelia Dimoldenberg. When asked about her most awkward on-screen kiss, Lawrence said: “His mouth was fine, but what it was what he did with it that was wrong.” However, she refused to name the star in question.

In the past, Lawrence described Passengers as her “first real sex scene” and found that she was mentally unprepared. She described the experience as “really awkward” and although it was merely fiction, she found that kissing a married man was very uncomfortable.

Thus, while the married Chris Pratt was not to blame, Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter that she had to get “really, really drunk” to cope with the scenes. Concluding that “sex scenes are the most unsexy things in the world.”

Nevertheless, her latest movie sees her partake in scenes of a sexual nature once more. The film is directed by Gene Stupnitsky. It was released on June 21st.

You can check out the trailer below.