Jennifer Lawrence expresses disappointment about her recent films









Jennifer Lawrence has established herself as one of the biggest names in Hollywood, starring in popular film franchises like The Hunger Games series as well as critically acclaimed works such as Silver Linings Playbook for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence criticised her latest run of films like Passengers, Red Sparrow and Dark Phoenix, stating: “I was not pumping out the quality that I should have. I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”

Adding, “I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

Lawrence is set to star in a new Netflix project called Don’t Look Now, alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. The film chronicles the trajectory of our civilisation during a fictional situation where an asteroid is going to wipe out life on Earth. It is being directed by Adam McKay, the creative force behind gems like The Big Short.

“I swear on all the holy books on the planet Earth that I wrote this before Covid, and it was one of those strangest experiences I’ve ever had,” McKay explained. “The strangest thing about this movie was writing it, casting it and then seeing a lot of the elements come true, and then wondering: do you even make the movie?”

“Regardless of how you voted, I think we all have to admit seeing the President of the United States float the idea of ingesting bleach to deal with a medical emergency is an unusual situation,” he added. “When that happened, I right away texted my producer, Kevin Messick, and texted Leo and Jen was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna make this a little crazier.'”

While talking about the disparity between her wages and DiCaprio’s for Don’t Look Up, Lawrence said: “Yeah, I saw that too. Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen—and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well—is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

A highly-anticipated Christmas release, Don’t Look Up hopes to be the comedy hit of 2021 when it premieres on Netflix worldwide on December 24th.