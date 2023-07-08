Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in ‘Deadpool 3’









As superhero universes continue to expand and cross over, actor Jennifer Garner has announced that she will reprise her role as assassin Elektra Natchios for the forthcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3.

First appearing as the superhero character in the 2003 Daredevil film, where she starred alongside Ben Affleck, Garner would later take on a solo movie in 2005, where Elektra was the titular star. Her return to the Marvel franchise will be joined by Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman, who will also appear in Deadpool 3, the first movie in the series since 2017’s Logan, directed by James Mangold.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Deadpool 2 will star Ryan Reynolds, Rob Delaney and Emma Corrin.

The announcement of Garner gives some hope to fans that Affleck’s Daredevil may return, alongside Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, Halle Berry’s Storm and James Marsden’s Cyclops, as rumoured.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 has a script co-written by the likes of Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds and Levy.

Currently scheduled for release on May 3rd, 2024, take a look at the trailer for Deadpool 2 below.