Jennifer Coolidge acknowledges WGA strike in MTV Movie and TV Award speech: “Great comedy stars with great writers”









The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge won the ‘Comedic Genius’ award at 2023’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. Notably, this year’s edition became a series of clips due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike, which saw Coolidge accept her award in a pretaped message.

“Thank you, MTV, for honouring me with this incredible Comedic Genius award,” Coolidge said while naming past recipients like Melissa McCarthy, Will Ferrell and Jack Black.

Coolidge joked that the award was made of her favourite snack – popcorn. She also acknowledged the ongoing WGA strike.

“Almost all great comedy starts with great writers,” Coolidge said. “I just think that as a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now — fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

The actor continued, “I think of the words of Shakespeare where he once said, ‘The play is the thing.’ Well, I don’t wanna put words in his mouth or anything but I think what he really meant was — It’s everything.”

Jennifer Coolidge ended her speech by dancing to House of Pain’s 1992 hip-hop hit ‘Jump Around’.

See more Thank YOU, @JENCOOLIDGE 🫶🍿🏆 Welcome to the Comedic Genius Award Club! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/CLH78d1bP3 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023