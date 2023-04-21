Jennifer Coolidge to receive Comedic Genius Honor at MTV Awards









The star of HBO’s White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge, is to receive the ‘Comedic Genius Award’ at the MTV Awards.

Coolidge has found renewed industry success of late, starring alongside the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney and Murray Bartlett in the beloved TV series The White Lotus, whilst also impressing during the Netflix series The Watcher. Ever since, Coolidge has become an industry icon as well as a critically acclaimed star, winning a Primetime Emmy in 2022 for his role in The White Lotus.

The actor will receive her award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7th. She will be the sixth person to receive the prize in the award show’s history, with past recipients including the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Melissa McCarthy.

Despite her recent success, Coolidge has long impressed in the industry, starring as Stifler’s Mom in the high-school comedy flick American Pie, Sherri Ann Cabot in Christopher Guest’s underrated comedy Best in Show and Paulette in 2001’s Legally Blonde.

Take a look at a compilation of iconic moments of Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus below.