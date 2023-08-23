Jennifer Aniston says she is “so over cancel culture”









The star of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, has said that she is “so over cancel culture” in a new interview.

Aniston commented on cancel culture in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I probably just got cancelled by saying that,” Aniston stated. “I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Continuing to discuss the disgraced producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, Aniston maintained that whilst Weinstein did not harass her, she had unpleasant experiences with him. The former Miramax boss is currently serving 39 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Aniston said: “He’s not a guy; you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Notably, Jennifer Aniston is preparing for the premiere of the third season of Apple’s The Morning Show, which arrives on September 13th. The American actor stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, with the series based on Brian Stelter’s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. It explores various perspectives of the ‘Me Too’ movement in Hollywood, which eventually led to the fall of Harvey Weinstein.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston reflected on the gender dynamics of her role as producer at Plan B Entertainment, the company she founded with then-husband Brad Pitt in 2001 alongside Brad Grey and Kristin Hahn. “Talk about a male-female situation,” Aniston recalled of her and Hahn’s experiences at Plan B. “It was a male-dominated sort of environment, and it was like, ‘Oh, aren’t you two cute?'”

Then, when Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005, she left the company and founded Echo Films. “It was the only decision,” Aniston said. “And not in a negative way. It just was what was right at the time.”