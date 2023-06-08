Jennifer Aniston names her favourite movie of all time









Actor Jennifer Aniston will forever be associated with Rachel Green, the character she played on the beloved American sitcom Friends, through whom she immortalised herself as a household favourite. Aniston has also offered her acting services to a number of comedy movies over the years, including Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Horrible Bosses and Murder Mystery.

Aniston is certainly a favourite figure of many romantic comedy lovers, but when it comes to the actor’s own favourite movie, there appears to be only one answer. The book You Gotta See This details the favourite films of several favourite actors, and Aniston’s passage sees her declare her love for the 1983 comedy-drama Terms of Endearment.

“I’ve seen Terms of Endearment hundreds of times,” Aniston said. “It’s one of those movies where you can turn it on or catch it at any point, and it just makes me burst into tears. It’s almost Pavlovian for me.” Evidently, Terms of Endearment is a film that means a lot to the actor, and it moves something deep within her.

Terms of Endearment is directed, written, and produced by James L. Brooks, having been adapted from Larry McMurty’s 1975 novel of the same name. The movie boasts an excellent cast, including Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, John Lithgow and Jeff Daniels. It tells of the ever-changing relationship between MacLaine’s Aurora Greenway (played by MacLaine) and her daughter Emma (Winger) over a 30-year period.

“If I turn it on at the point where Shirley MacLaine is demanding her daughter gets her evening medicine in the hospital, I’m weeping with tears running down my cheeks,” Aniston noted. “If it’s a later point where Debra Winger is saying goodbye to her children, then I’m a puddle on the floor.”

While certain scenes definitely seem to make Aniston cry, there are also moments at which she finds a deeper emotional poignancy. She added: “Of course, I can only wish to click the remote late at night and find the part of Terms where Shirley is on her first date with Jack Nicholson. She has on that fabulous pink scarf, and you can see on Aurora’s face that she really wants to sleep with Garrett, but she’s also afraid.”

Aniston finished off with her most celebratory comments on the movie: “What more do you want in a movie but humour, laughter, heart-wrenching moments, acting that’s superb, and writing that’s sublime? It’s a fantastic piece of work.”

Check out the film’s trailer below.