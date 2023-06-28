Jenna Ortega remembers time she pretended to be on ecstasy









Actor Jenna Ortega has remembered the “terrifying” experience she had when she was asked to act as though she had taken the drug ecstasy for the 2021 film The Fallout.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Wednesday star revealed that she prepared for the drug-induced scene in the film for several months before having to perform in it.

“Before the project started, I remember thinking, ‘How do you be high on ecstasy?’” Ortega said before suggesting that normally her preparation for a given role is rarely that complex or intense.

“You never know what you’re going to say next or what your next facial expression is going to be,” the actor added. “So I try not to do that for characters.

“I’d film myself doing crazy things in my room,” Ortega continued. She went on to explain that The Fallout director Megan Park had asked her to walk down the staircase in the scene, which was something that she hadn’t worked on at home.

She said, “I realised I will never prepare [like that] again…because the stress when I saw those stairs and not having anything that was usable was terrifying.”

Check out the trailer for The Fallout below.