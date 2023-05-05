Jenna Ortega called out on Twitter for “rewriting” remarks









The Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega has been called out by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) for her past comments about rewriting the script for the hit Netflix show.

Back in March, Ortega admitted to butting heads with the script supervisor on the set of the TV show due to the fact that she felt “very, very protective” of her character. Continuing, she added: “There was times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would to have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things”.

Months later, members of the WGA have called for the actor to strike too. Nick Adams, the writer of BoJack Horseman, took to Twitter to write: “Jenna Ortega better be back from [New York] for her afternoon shift on the picket line”.

In addition, the writer of the Disney+ hit The Bear, Karen Joseph Adcock, also called out the actor, stating: “Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna!”.

