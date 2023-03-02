Jena Malone alleges she was sexually assaulted while on ‘Hunger Games’ set









American actor Jena Malone has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker while filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part Two in 2015. The unsettling announcement was made via Malone’s Instagram in a statement captioning a photograph of herself standing in a field in the French countryside.

The bright and cheerful-looking photograph was taken just after filming for Mockingjay in Paris had been completed. In her post, Malone first recalled her time in France and the events that led up to the alleged assault on set.

“This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment. Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play,” she began.

“A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess,” Malone continued. “How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice , how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself”.

“It’s been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non linear. I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

The name of the alleged assailant was not revealed in the post. A commenter on the original post said her abuser “got to walk away with no repercussions,” but Malone replied: “That’s not true. I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief.”

In response to a separate comment asking why she did not name the accused, Malone said she doesn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing”. At present, it is unclear whether malone will press any charges, but the above comment suggests she might not.

