Jeff Rosenstock postpones remaining September tour dates due to Covid-19









Jeff Rosenstock has announced the postponement of his remaining September tour dates due to Covid-19. The tour was set to take Rosenstock to cities across North America, including Detroit, Toronto and Montreal.

The Hellmode singer took to Instagram to confirm the news. He said: “With Covid on the loose in our crew, we’ve made the very difficult decision to postpone the remaining dates of our September tour.” He also noted that they will be looking to reschedule their dates with Sidney Gish and Gladie for spring next year.

Rosenstock apologised to his fans, lamenting: “I’m so so so sorry to everyone looking forward to these shows and especially sorry to anyone who made travel plans. Ugh. It sucks. This tour has been an all-time great, the shows have been the best, and none of us wanted to do this, but it felt necessary.”

He also provided an update on his own health, adding: “I’ll be fine eventually, but I’m quite sick at the moment. I know people are generally pretty casual about Covid these days, but I imagine no one would go out and sing karaoke in a room with ten of their friends if they had the constant Covid cough.”

“Like I said yesterday, I’m not trying to play shows with Covid or be untruthful about my sickness,” he continued. “I’ve never cancelled a show because I was sick in my life – but by the time Mike and I are safe to scream in your face, it seems incredibly likely more of us will have Covid, considering that we spend every waking hour with each other. We’ve been down this road before, and we know where it goes. And it sucks”.

Alongside rescheduling the planned dates with Gish and Gladie, Rosenstock stated that they will be adding dates in Ohio and Buffalo, dubbing it “The expanded edition. Jeffy Sidney Gladdy Deluxe Re-Issue”.

He concluded the apologetic statement by reiterating, “Love y’all see you soon but not soon enough and again very, very, very, very sorry”.

