‘Free as a Bird’: The song Jeff Lynne called “the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life”









Jeff Lynne got to live a dream in the mid-1990s. The Electric Light Orchestra leader had already made a name for himself in the rock world, collaborating with everyone from George Harrison on his Cloud Nine album to Roy Orbison on his final LP Mystery Girl to Tom Petty on Full Moon Fever to… all three at the same time, plus Bob Dylan, in The Travelling Wilburys.

But then came the call that would put Lynne among the rock and pop music elite: Harrison phoned his old friend asking him if he would like to produce The Beatles. While putting together the initial pieces of the Anthology project, it was decided that the band wanted to re-record some John Lennon demos and repurpose them as new Beatles songs.

There was only one problem: the band’s go-to producer George Martin, who produced nearly everything that The Beatles recorded in the 1960s, was going through problems with his hearing. Fearing that he wouldn’t be able to do the project justice, Martin bowed out, necessitating a replacement. All three remaining Beatles had experience as producers, but Harrison made the call that Lynne should be involved.

“George asked me to do this, and it was the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life,” Lynne told Rolling Stone. “There was this elation and dread at the same time”. Lynne was given a nearly impossible task: translate the lo-fi home demo of Lennon singing ‘Free As A Bird’ into a Beatles-esque final product.

“I was given a mono one-track cassette tape of John singing the song in 1977,” Lynne adds. “I came to the first session with George, and we were late, which was a bad start. Ringo and Paul were already there. All four of us sat down at a table, the first time they’d all been together for about 20 years. They spent a long time talking about the old days, just reminiscing. I was thrilled to bits. It was what I always dreamed of.”

“Some days I thought I was going to get it right, and other days I thought, ‘What did I get myself into?'” Lynne added. “There weren’t computers in those days, so I had to use a little sampler. One night I waited until everyone went home, and I started to work. I got John’s first line in there, nudged it a bit and then pressed John in with my finger, so it went onto the tape in the right place. I did that all the way through the song, fitting him in wherever I could. It would have been much easier if I had ProTools.”

Although he might not have gotten off to the best start, an affirmation from McCartney made it all worth it. “The next morning, Paul came in and was like, ‘Jeff, you did it! Well done.’ He gave me a big hug. It was a relief and a pleasure at the same time.”

Check out ‘Free As A Bird’ down below.