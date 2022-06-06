Jeff Goldblum named his favourite songs of all time:









Most people know Jeff Goldblum for his remarkable acting performances in big-budget productions such as Jurassic Park or iconic cult classics like David Cronenberg’s The Fly. However, Goldblum has also maintained a parallel career in music and has released multiple studio albums but his musical work hasn’t received nearly as much attention.

Growing up, Goldblum was deeply influenced by jazz music and the person who introduced him to the mesmerising world of jazz was his older brother Rick who tragically passed away at the young age of 23 due to complications caused by dysentery. In addition to his study of acting, Goldblum also developed his piano skills.

In one interview, the accomplished actor was asked to name some of the cinematic masterpieces that had shaped his journey over the years. Through his selection, it is evident that jazz music and artists from the beloved genre had a significant impact on Goldblum’s life as well as his artistic sensibilities.

Talking about his love for music, Goldblum cited Erroll Garner as a chief source of inspiration: “Erroll Garner is a guy that was a seminal in my love of jazz. My dad brought home a record called Erroll Garner Plays Misty when I was an early teenager. I love everything that he does. He’s a uniquely joyful piano player.”

He also revealed how Tony Bennett’s ‘Emily’ helped him impress his future wife, recalling how he sang ‘Emily’ at a weekly gig where she had been invited because that was her name. Goldblum said: “When Emily and I got married, during the vows, I sang a snippet of the song again for her. Music is always my way of sharing what I love with other people.”

Goldblum also spoke about how music has shaped cinema as well, noting an iconic example: “This is of course used on the score of Dr. Strangelove, at the very end of the film. Stanley Kubrick uses it ironically as you see the mushroom cloud and nuclear bombs going off, ending the world as we know it. It’s just brilliant.”

Check out the full list below.

Jeff Goldblum named his favourite songs of all time:

‘Let’s Get Lost’ – Chet Baker

‘Emily’ – Tony Bennett

‘Makin’ Whoopee’ – Ray Charles

‘I Loves You Porgy’ – Keith Jarrett

‘Ugly Beauty’ – Thelonious Monk

‘Eldorado’ – Erroll Garner

‘ I Fall In Love Too Easily’ – Gregory Porter

'We'll Meet Again' – Vera Lynn

‘Is That All There Is?’ – Peggy Lee

‘For Once In My Life’ – Stevie Wonder

‘You Must Believe In Spring’ – Bill Evans

‘My Funny Valentine’ – Miles Davis

‘Express Yourself’ – Charles Wright