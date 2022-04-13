Jeff Goldblum names his five favourite films of all time









There are few actors in the world of Hollywood quite as revered as Jeff Goldblum, the star of Jurassic Park, The Fly and multiple films by the influential American filmmaker Wes Anderson. Bringing his own unique brand of eccentric style, Goldblum has helped to consolidate himself among the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Robin Williams and Keanu Reeves, as one of the most likeable stars of the industry.

Having worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names, Goldblum is a veteran of cinema who has carved out his own niche after collaborating with the likes of Steven Spielberg, David Cronenberg and Taika Waititi. Whilst he made a name for himself in the 1980s, Goldblum has recently revived his star persona, appearing in the Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett and Tom Hiddleston.

As such an eclectic star of the silver screen, it should come as little surprise that the five favourite films of the iconic actor reflect his diverse tastes, delving into horror, comedy, experimentation and more.

In conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Goldblum revealed his first pick of his top five was the 1989 Woody Allen movie Crime and Misdemeanours featuring Martin Landau, Alan Alda and Mia Farrow. “I think it’s just wonderful,” Goldblum told the website, marking Allen out as one of his favourites, picking out the likes of Hannah and Her Sisters, Husbands and Wives and Broadway Danny Rose as some of his other picks.

From one of the greatest comedy directors of all time, to one of the most experimental, Goldblum’s second choice is the David Lynch movie Mulholland Drive. Often earmarked as one of the greatest movies of the 21st century, the actor supports these claims, stating, “I loved it. I just think he’s spectacular,” before revealing that he’d “love” to work with the Twin Peaks and Eraserhead director.

Rising to prominence around the same time as Lynch, the Coen brothers also had an indelible effect of Jeff Goldblum, stating a particular love for their 2009 film A Serious Man with Michael Stuhlbarg and Richard Kind. As the third pick of his list of favourite films, the actor calls the obscure comedy “terrific”, pointing out his love for the two filmmakers in general, who have gone on to make True Grit, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Hail, Caesar!.

His only horror pick on his list of favourites comes in the form of the 1968 film Rosemary’s Baby, directed by Roman Polanski. Starring Mia Farrow, this iconic classic of body horror and satanic ritual remains an influential title of the genre, with Goldblum choosing the film alongside Chinatown as his favourites of the filmmaker. “I enjoy them. The truth is that I enjoy them a lot, and everybody knows they’re wonderful,” Goldblum states.

Jeff Goldblum’s five favourite films:

Crimes and Misdemeanours (Woody Allen, 1989)

The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese, 1983)

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

Rosemary’s Baby (Roman Polanski, 1968)

A Serious Man (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, 2009)

The final film on the list of Goldblum’s favourites is the 1983 drama The King of Comedy by director Martin Scorsese, with Robert De Niro leading the cast with a terrific performance. “It’s just fun to watch. I like Rupert Pupkin… it’s hilarious. I like that it’s dark, and how this guy gets to be famous,” the actor recalls, with the film recently being revived in spirit by the 2019 superhero movie, Joker.

