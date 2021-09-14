Jeff Bridges says that he felt close to death while struggling with Covid-19







One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, Jeff Bridges is admired for his timeless performances in cult classics like The Last Picture Show as well as The Big Lebowski. Last year, Bridges shocked the world when he announced on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Fans poured in with messages of support and love while the actor assured them that he was going to beat the disease.

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” Bridges wrote on social media. “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well-wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

On his website, Bridges revealed that he had been battling with the symptoms brought on by Covid-19 while simultaneously undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma. According to Bridges, the pain inflicted by cancer is nothing compared to the ordeals he had to go through due to a very severe Covid-19 infection.

“The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo,” Bridges explained, commenting on the ill effects caused by the Covid-19 case. “My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake… This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift—life is brief and beautiful. Love is all around us and available at all times.”

In an interview released before his diagnosis, Bridges maintained: “I started to think about what’s this future that’s so beautiful look like if we can turn it all around. What would that be like in 100 years? And the image that came was a bunch of folks that love each other, take care of each other, and cared about the planet.

“And then it popped into my mind, ‘Well I don’t have to wait for that. I can love right now.’ I don’t know about hope, but that seems like the best idea.”

Bridges, who also confirmed that his wife spent five days in the hospital battling Covid, thankful revealed that he is feeling better after taking the vaccine: “Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” Bridges wrote.

“While I had moments of tremendous pain…getting close to the pearly gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — life is brief and beautiful,” he wrote. “Love is all around us and available at all times. It’s a matter of opening ourselves to receive the gift.”

