Jeff Bezos gifts Dolly Parton $100million as Amazon boss tries to shed his fortune









Dolly Parton has been given $100million (£84.8m) by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to put towards charitable causes of her choice after it was revealed he plans to donate most of his fortune.

The 76-year-old country music legend can donate the money to any charity organisation(s) she chooses. It was reported earlier this week that Bezos has pledged to give away most of his $124billion net worth (£105billion). The Amazon kingpin will choose further celebrity benefactors to help him with his deed in the new scheme.

In a new interview with CNN, Bezos was asked whether he intended to donate the majority of his net worth within his lifetime. Bezos, who is 58 years old, answered: “Yeah, I do.”

The Amazon boss’ partner Lauren Sanchez described Parton as “a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work” in a recent statement, adding: “We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award.”

The new money-spreading plan, the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, aims to recognise public figures who “pursue solutions with courage and civility”.

“Wow! Did you say $100 million?” Parton said with surprise at the live ceremony.

“When people are in a position to help, they should help,” she continued. “And I know that I’ve always said, ‘I try to put my money where my heart is’, and I think you do the same thing,” she addressed Bezos. “I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff.”

Back in 2020, Parton donated $1million (£844million) towards Covid-19 vaccination research, which proved successful.

Previous recipients of the award have included American commentator and activist Van Jones and Spanish chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, both of whom received their dollars in 2021.

Watch Dolly Parton’s reaction to receiving the award below.