Jeff Barnaby, director of 'Blood Quantum', dies aged 46









Mi’kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, a leading pioneer who attracted global attention to indigenous cinema, passed away at the age of 46 after struggling with cancer-related complications for a year.

Born in Quebec, Barnaby started his journey as a director by making shorts after gaining a formal education in cinema and filmmaking. In 2013, he released his debut feature, Rhymes for Young Ghouls, which explored the residential school system in Canada.

However, the most prominent film of Barnaby’s career is his 2019 horror film Blood Quantum, which combined the thrill of zombie flicks with incisive sociopolitical commentary about the indigenous community. The film was highly acclaimed and received multiple nominations and accolades.

In an interview with Dread Central, Barnaby explained: “When you’re a native person onscreen, that is a loaded image and it comes with a lot of baggage, so it’s really hard to negotiate it sometimes. My philosophy has always been to ignore it. Pretend that none of those westerns exist, or if you’re going to acknowledge them, do it in a way that’s really kind of subtle, like the way your sheriff wears a gun, or something like that.”

Many fans expected Barnaby to reach even greater heights, but his career has been tragically cut short due to cancer. After the news broke, tributes poured in from fans and other industry figures, including Jay Baruchel, who wrote: “Canadian cinema was better for having his talents, passion and vision.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.