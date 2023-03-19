Jean-Pierre Jeunet claims Amélie was actually a Soviet spy for The KGB









France was the birthplace of cinema, continually pioneering new styles and techniques of filmmaking, evidenced by movements such as poetic realism and the French New Wave. Yet, the country’s highest-grossing export came in 2001 with the release of Amélie, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, which made well over $140million at international box offices.

The whimsical movie is set in the heart of Paris and revolves around the shy yet curious young waitress Amélie, played by Audrey Tatou. After a humorous opening sequence introduces us to the protagonist as a child, where we learn about her odd upbringing, the film takes us to late-90s era Montmartre, where Amélie, who lives alone in a small apartment, deals with her own loneliness by helping the quirky cast of characters that surround her. She plays Cupid, reunites a man with his childhood time capsule, seeks revenge on a cruel greengrocer, and befriends a frail elderly man before eventually attempting to connect with her love interest, Nino.

Painted in lucid greens, yellows and reds, Amélie is nothing short of a visual feast. Moreover, its Yann Tiersan score drops the viewer right into the heart of Paris, which is photographed with a fantastical quality. Although certain critics were quick to label the movie as stylistically overindulgent, Jeunet’s film uses its form to convey meaning as much as it uses narrative. Utilising the potential of cinema, Amélie is a celebration of the medium, engulfing its audience in an enrapturing viewing experience that transforms its Parisian neighbourhoods into an insular dreamworld.

Discussing the film in 2015, Jeunet told IndieWire, “It’s difficult to understand, but there is something about generosity, Amélie doesn’t want anything in return, and I think that is one of the secrets, and it speaks about the little pleasures in life.” He also rejoiced in the fact that so many people connect to the protagonist, which he referred to as “a dream for every director, every creator. Because you make something so personal and it becomes a huge success, it was a perfect win.”

However, the filmmaker returned at the beginning of 2023 with a short film, Amelie: The Real Story, made from re-edited clips of the movie and archival footage. The six-minute video, uploaded to YouTube, begins with a playful message from Jeunet, insisting that, after 20 years, it’s time for him to share the truth. Subsequently, Jeunet reframes the narrative of his classic movie to reveal that as a child, “young Amélie was contacted by members of the French Communist Party, the puppets of KGB agents. They traded toffee and bubble gum for classified documents stolen from her father.”

Before she was allowed to carry out her espionage, she was trained to be the perfect spy. The short film uses clips such as Amélie photographing the clouds, now suggesting that the authorities gave her the “sophisticated” camera to capture images of top secret documents. Then the film details how all the events we see the protagonist engage in as an adult were also part of her spying methods and secret mission.

Although Jeunet’s short is just a bit of fun, it highlights how editing is such an intrinsic part of filmmaking, which can easily be twisted to create a whole new narrative.

